“We all know we’re going to reopen,” Sen. Lankford discusses Task Force on Economic Recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- As many Americans stay at home to slow the spread of a deadly virus, leaders in Washington are working to figure out how to reopen the country.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump asked Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Jim Inhofe to serve on the Task Force on Economic Recovery.

The bipartisan task force will advise the president on the reopening of the country in the wake of COVID-19.

“They wanted someone to basically look over their shoulder and say what’s missing, what else could be done, what do we need to be able to think through. So yesterday, we were on the phone for about an hour with the president and the vice president, talking through all the different aspects of it before they rolled it out to the governors. We’ll continue to be able to stay engaged, trying to be able to listen to people here and be able to pass it on,” Lankford said.

Lankford says his biggest concern is figuring out how to safely open the country.

“We all know we’re going to reopen. This is not going to be a permanent. There are some folks who are saying, ‘Hey, we need to wait until we have zero cases of coronavirus in the state or in the region,’ and that’s not going to be possible. We’re going to have to be able to track this for a while and figure out how we’ll be able to manage it. How do we reopen knowing that we’re going to have some coronavirus cases still around? What are the phases that we need to do and what are the steps?” he said.