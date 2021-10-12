‘We are backed up’: Construction companies scrambling to address damaged homes during national supply shortage, insurance delays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Local construction companies are now slammed trying to address all the damage from Sunday night’s storm. This is while they were still addressing the damage caused by the ice storm exactly a year ago.

Matt Morgan with Scissortail Roofing and Construction says things were backed up way before this past weekend.

“We had a major hailstorm event on April 28 and we are still working through most of the damage,” he said. “Most of the companies are backed up, this is just gonna compound that issue.”

Morgan also says insurance claims are taking a lot longer than they used to.

“Insurance companies are getting to be more and more difficult to work with,” he said. “The adjusters are coming out are less experienced and don’t know how to exactly handle this level of damage.”

Damage from the recent hail storm.

He adds that due to those issues, in rare cases, it could be as long as three to six months before repairs can start at your home.

Skylar Teague with Straight Up Roofing and Construction says the storm has impacted multiple newly fixed roofs.

“We were in the middle of some projects we weren’t even completed with that actually got hit,” he said. “The one I looked at yesterday, it’ll actually be the third time we’ve replaced it within the last 12 months.”

Dan Glazier with Affordable Construction Company says these companies are also dealing with a nationwide shortage of certain items.

“It’s hard to get a lot of materials in our times that we’re living in right now,” he said. “It would [usually] take two weeks to get a window in, built and all, but now all the manufacturers are [taking] about 12 weeks, if not longer.”

All three owners say the pandemic has been partly to blame for that shortage. When a manufacturing plant has an exposure they slow down or sometimes shut down for some time, further impacting the lack of supplies.

They’re preaching patience to customers as they await repairs, and they’re encouraging anyone to call with questions.