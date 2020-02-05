“We are living in a horrible dream,” Family speaks after daughter killed in Moore crash

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Family members are now speaking out after a second Moore High School student died from her injuries after being hit during cross country practice.

On Monday, a 57-year-old man drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

Rachel Freeman was kiled in an auto-ped accident in Moore

“She was someone who strived to be her best, but then she was someone who supported her teammates, and she was also engaged in her community,” Rob Morris, who produced an athlete of the week piece on Freeman for Moore Monthly, said.

One day after the crash, the community received more devastating news.

Officials learned that Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Yuridia Martinez dies in Moore crash

On Wednesday, the Martinez family released the following statement regarding the loss of Yuridia:

“We are so grateful for all the prayers, phone calls and e-mails from everyone supporting our family right now. We are living in a horrible dream that we can’t wake up from. We were blessed for 16 years with an amazing baby girl who filled our home and our lives with joy and fun and beauty. Yuridia had a heart for service and helping people in need. She loved her friends and adored her sisters. This is so difficult. We miss her very much. Please continue to pray for us, for Yuridia and for the children and families suffering this loss.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Martinez family with medical expenses.

Family members say she was passionate about helping pregnant women who were homeless and in need. In her memory, they ask that people donate to Willow Pregnancy Support.

Four other students were injured in the crash, and two of them are still battling critical injuries.

The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Max Townsend, remains in jail without bond. He is facing six counts of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of manslaughter.

Police believe he was under the influence of something at the time of the crash, but that is not confirmed at this time.

Students and staff gathered at the Moore High School gym Tuesday night to honor the victims’ memory.