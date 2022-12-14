OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is at a critical level as they have hundreds of dogs in their care.

Earlier this week, the shelter said that it has over 500 dogs in its care.

“We simply cannot sustain this. We need your help! We have over 100 dogs available for adoption,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 58 animals and only recorded 15 adoptions. Seven pets were returned to their owners, and 16 pets were euthanized.

  • Kitten Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Kitten Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Angelina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Angelina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Apricot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Apricot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Astro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Astro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Axel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Axel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Babysitter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Babysitter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Betty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Betty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Butter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Butter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Butters Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Butters Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buttons Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Buttons Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cadbury Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cadbury Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Corona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Corona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fluffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Fluffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Horse Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Horse Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mini Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mini Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Spencer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Spencer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chanelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Chanelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Donner Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Donner Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Faith Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Faith Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fluffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Fluffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Frosty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Frosty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Honey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Honey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Houston Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Houston Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jellybean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jellybean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jessy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jessy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Marley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rufus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Rufus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Scooby Doo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Scooby Doo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Space Jam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Space Jam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Spencer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Spencer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Storm Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Storm Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Vixen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Vixen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

The adoption fees for dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds have been waived.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.