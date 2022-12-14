OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is at a critical level as they have hundreds of dogs in their care.

Earlier this week, the shelter said that it has over 500 dogs in its care.

“We simply cannot sustain this. We need your help! We have over 100 dogs available for adoption,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 58 animals and only recorded 15 adoptions. Seven pets were returned to their owners, and 16 pets were euthanized.

The adoption fees for dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds have been waived.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.