“We can’t sustain another spike on top of this one,” OKC Mayor Holt issues new mandates for city’s COVID-19 response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt provided an update to the city’s coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon.

In response to the city’s stagnating numbers at a higher rate than ideal, bars and restaurants will have new requirements starting Friday and will last at least two weeks.

All employees in restaurants and bars will be required to wear masks Bar capacities will lower by 50% Venues with theatre-style seating must stagger seating (such as weddings, churches, and funerals)

“It is not a mystery how we transmit this virus,” said Holt. “The most dangerous activity is simply having a conversation with another person.”

Holt asks all residents to wear a mask when out in public.

Holt also reminds residents that businesses have the right to require masks and OKC officials encourage them to do so.

“We will live with this virus for a long time. Likely years,” said Holt.

The mayor is requesting a meeting with Oklahoma City-County Health Department and city council to address the continued spread.

“We can’t sustain another spike on top of this one,” said Holt.

Oklahoma City has had 2,415 positive cases since March. 1,697 of those are considered recovered and 63 residents have died.