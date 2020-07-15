“We just want our pig back,” 300-pound statue stolen from OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Owners of a local restaurant are trying to figure out how a 300-pound pig statue flew off their property.

Guyutes restaurant in Oklahoma City says their unofficial mascot went missing around July 4th and they’ve had no leads on where she may be.

A giant statue of a Dinosaur named Jake Gyllenhall stands guard outside Guyutes Restaurant.

Equipped with a mask and cleaning supplies, he’s taking a lot of precautions these days but he couldn’t protect Jezebel the pig.

“A lot of our guests take pictures of her and sit on her and she’s one of us,” said Wayne Perotka, co-owner is Guyutes.

Perotka says when he and his staff came back to the restaurant after the 4th of July their favorite greeter Jezebel was gone.

He has no surveillance video of her disappearance but wishes he did – to figure out who took her – and how!

“I’m guessing it was a few people or they probably had a forklift because she’s around 300 pounds, she’s solid concrete,” said Perotka.

This swine crime coming at a tough time for everyone – including the restaurant industry – with establishments closing due to the pandemic and working to reopen safely.

“Shame on whoever did that,” said Perotka. “Yeah right now is a weird time but I think we’ll get through it – we’re doing our best.”

The crew at Guyutes – now only asking for one thing.

“We’re not pressing any charges or anything like that – we just want our pig back,” Perotka said.

Guyutes is offering a reward for any clues that lead to Jezebel’s safe return.

You can call them at (405)702-6960 or send them a message on Facebook.

Recent Headlines: