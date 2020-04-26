“We need to find these people who did this to our baby,” family of murder victim seeking answers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The family of a young woman who was killed in early April is seeking justice.

“We need to find these people who did this to our baby,” Bobbie Renfrow told News 4.

Renfrow is talking about her daughter, Madison Farley.

“Maddie took up so much space and to have it just empty, it’s not fair,” Renfrow said.

Madison was just 18 years old. She was robbed of her life following a shooting inside a home near SW 44th and Agnew back on April 9th.

“That morning, I had heard about it on the news and I had, did my little prayer and please be with the family, never thinking that it was Madison,” Renfrow said.

According to police, three men broke in during a party, demanded money, and shot Madison in the head.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

“With this whole COVID-19, of course they wouldn’t let me into the hospital. So, I sat out there. It was just, what a nightmare,” Renfrow said.

Madison’s family is left with many unanswered questions and her baby boy, Spencer, is now without a mom.

“Spencer, he’s been robbed of all his night time kisses, his bedtime stories. I mean, she won’t be there for his first walks,” Renfrow told News 4.

While Madison’s family waits for answers with no arrests yet, COVID-19 has kept them from giving the young mother a proper goodbye.

“We can’t have a funeral for her. We can’t have a memorial for her right now. We can’t do anything that she deserves,” Renfrow said. “These people obviously have no respect for human life. They need to be caught.”

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the OCPD homicide tip line at (405)-297-1200.