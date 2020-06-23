“We want our city back,” Norman Back the Blue protesters say cut to police budget was a mistake

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Back the Blue protesters gathered in Norman Monday night to protest the budget cuts made to the Norman Police Department last week.

“We want out city back. We want our police department supported, funded fully,” said Carolyn Little, a protestor.

Hundreds filled Andrews Park rallying to re-fund the department.

“Never in my life would I thought I’d ever see a day where our Norman city council wouldn’t support our Norman police Department,” said Little.

Norman City Council’s meeting last week lasted for nearly 12 hours as the council listened to the public.

Norman Citizens for Racial Justice demanded Mayor Breea Clark and the City Manager defund and demilitarize the department.

The council ultimately voted to cut the budget by $865,000.

“The purpose of police is to protect and to serve and if property is taking higher priority than my body then they are not upholding their pledge,” said Councilwoman, Alexandra Scott.

“I’m a Normanite. I don’t know where these City council people came from but they don’t support me,” said Little.

“Taking money away is an insult. It’s not only an insult to the police department but everybody else in the community,” said Brett Morrison, also in favor of police.

Before the cut, PD’s budget stood at $31 million.

$235,000 is slated to go towards hiring an internal auditor to do regular deep budget reviews and financial reviews of the city budget.

$630,000 will go to undetermined community outreach and support programs.

“They also don’t even know where they’re gonna put that money. We would like to know. We would like some answers,” said Little.

Norman police told KFOR Monday that it is still awaiting information and guidance from city staff and city council in regard to the exact intent of the funding cuts and overall impact on the department.