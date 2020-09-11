“We want you to be able to come forward so we can forgive you and that God can forgive you,” Family of man killed in Warr Acres hit-and-run speaks out

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Warr Acres is speaking out.

20-year-old Daniel Paulson was hit by two vehicles at Northwest 45th and MacArthur. One of those drivers stayed at the scene, but the other fled. Police are looking for that suspect.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I was just sitting there like, ‘nah.’ I’m fixing to wake up and then when [the police] handed me his cell phone, that’s when I knew it was real,” Amy Paulson, Daniel’s mother, said

Daniel was adopted when he was 13. Amy says she was able to grow him into a loving man.

“I’ve watched him shed that anger. I watched him forgive people that had hurt him. I’ve watched him turn into such an amazing, amazing man,” Amy said.

She says he loved to poke fun at people but was always there to help others.

“[I miss] his goofiness. And he’s very, very loyal. He’s a very loyal guy. He loved everybody. Loved to get on everybody’s nerves too. But he loved everybody and he would bend over backwards for you,” Amy said.

“[I miss] him probably picking on me even though I hated it, I’ll probably miss that too and how he’d always talk about Jesus, he’d always relate Jesus to anything we’re talking about,” Caroline Paulson, Daniel’s sister, said.

Daniel’s faith was also a big part of him.

Daniel was riding home from work at Victory Church when he was hit. He was hoping to become a pastor.

“He was smart, he loved the Lord,” Harvey Paulson, Daniel’s brother, said.

His death left a missing piece in the family.

“It hurts. There’s so many things I wish I could’ve said to him and a lot of things I wish I didn’t say to him,” Abeni Paulson, Daniel’s sister said.

Family members say they don’t have any hard feelings against the person that hit him, but they just want them to come forward.

“We’re all hurting. And we don’t hate you. We want you to be able to come forward so we can forgive you and that God can forgive you. That’s what I would like that person to know,” Johnny Lovecchio, Daniel’s mother’s fiance said.

“I want whoever it is to come forward and tell us that they did it. We’re not angry, we just want to know who it is,” Abeni said.

There will be a vigil for Daniel on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Victory Church in Warr Acres. Anyone is welcome to attend.

