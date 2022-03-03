NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After nearly twenty years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in expansions and upgrades poured into her family’s property, Amy Cerato’s family home is suddenly left in limbo – following the state’s newly announced series of highway infrastructure improvement projects that could result in a six-lane road right through her community.

In an interview with KFOR on Thursday, Cerato said she believes that the 80th Avenue home in East Norman’s Ward 5 that she purchased back in 2004, along with thousands of others, will either be destroyed or directly impacted through depreciated value by the extension of the southern turnpike spur. Cerato said she was devastated by the news.

“A bunch of us got together and looked at the mapping and saw that the homes of thousands of families would be either completely destroyed and displaced or affected by their properties,” said the licensed professional civil engineer, and professor at the University of Oklahoma.

“We bought [the home] back in 2004, planning on bringing it back to its former glory and…and growing a family here,” she said of the home she shares with her husband Michael Leary and their three daughters.

A Norman woman worries about her home amid the state’s ongoing plan to build a turnpike expansion through her community.

Believing their home would be a haven, they continually added onto it through several additions, including additional square footage, a large playhouse and a pool.

“Over the years we increased the square footage for our three little girls and my family, my parents and my in-laws,” she said. “We thought we were going to be here forever, [and then] they came out with a with a plan which made our land immediately not sellable,” said Cerato. “We have no options [for selling]. The only buyer is the OTA and that immediately drops your value right away.”

Cerato also said that the improvements that have been verbalized might burden the region’s ecosystem, including the drinking water supply, wetlands and overall wildlife. Those are negative impacts that may not be necessary, she said.

“We’d like to see the science behind why we need the turnpike. And then we’d like to see the impact studies, really what they, how they think this is impacting on all of us. Because we see it being too much of an impact for not enough benefit,” she said. “There are many better routes that could be used with less impact to humans and less impact to the environment. And I don’t think they’ve been fully explored.”

To add insult to injury, Cerato said Thursday that the timeline for those potentially monumental changes is still unclear, and anything offered to them in the end won’t come close to the time and money they’ve already put in, or the land that may be available for them to move to.

“They’ve told us that we might not get a letter that they want to buy our our home until the end of 2023,” she said.

“Being in limbo is the absolute worst part of this,” she added. “And we’ve also been told that we shouldn’t do any more improvements on our land. So now you’re supposed to live your life and be happy and be part of the community. But you’re living without any knowledge of what could come down the pike, or what monetary investment you’ll have to go rebuild what you’ve just spent 20, 30, 40 years doing.”