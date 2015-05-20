Nominate a Weather Hero

Live Now
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Do you know a weather hero? Tell us about someone you would like to nominate who has been a  hero during severe weather.

Leave a short note about your Weather Hero below this line:

Sample submission:
My friend John, pulled 3 people out of a car that was swept down into a creek when a flash flood came suddenly from nowhere, during the tornado on May 6th. He called 9-1-1, then was able to rescue the three. John also gave CPR to one of the victims, saving her life.
 

 

