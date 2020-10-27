Weather wreaks havoc on Oklahoma City metro Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Icy, windy weather hit the Oklahoma City metro on Monday with high winds, freezing rain and sleet.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the icy roads are blamed for at least one death in the city Monday from a car wreck. The metro has also seen upwards of 100,000 people out of power.

It was an icy landscape that started Monday morning. Rollover wrecks on the highways followed by fires in the afternoon. By nightfall, about 100,000 people were left without power.

“Customers can probably prepare for multi day outages,” said David Kimmel with OG&E.

By 6 p.m. Monday, OG&E said they had restored power for 48,000 customers. About double that, 84,000, remain without.

“At this point it’s better just to stay away stay inside stay safe let us take care of it,” Kimmel said.

Ice covered the trees after the first round came through. Another round is on it’s way for late Monday night and very early Tuesday morning. Weakened limbs may snap off trees onto power lines home. They even can fall on vehicles.

A picture shows tree limbs on a truck in northwest Oklahoma City.

Multiple massive branches on a truck at 42nd and Hammond. Be safe out there folks. @kfor pic.twitter.com/QXCsTS535o — Austin Breasette TV (@AbreasetteTV) October 26, 2020

Some people like Kyle Taylor have already started cleaning up the limbs in people’s yards for free. His normal job is landscaping, but he decided to help some of his clients get the limbs cleaned up, knowing tomorrow might bring more work.

“I’m going to go until it starts getting dark and until I can’t take it anymore,” Taylor said. “My community takes care of me so I’m trying to do what I can to take care of them in return.”

OG&E also said they are mobilizing 400 additional personnel to help restore power.