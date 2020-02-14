Weatherford man dies after crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Weatherford man died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Thursday.

Bailey Thomason, 20, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 183, less than a mile south of Arapaho, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Thomason was driving his 1976 Chevy Nova south on the highway when at approximately 5:24 p.m. he tried to avoid being hit by a northbound 2013 Toyota Camry that crossed the center line. The front of the Camry struck the Nova’s driver side, according to the news release.

The driver of the Camry was treated and released from a hospital, the news release states.

