SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Storyful/KFOR) – A kangaroo joey named Mako didn’t quite know what to think of the colorful eggs inside its San Antonio Zoo enclosure.

After bouncing around, the seven-month-old finally stomped on an egg to see what was inside. Upon further inspection, and noticing the eggs were filled with treats, Mako carefully opened the next one with its hands.

The Zoo shared the video and wrote, “Mako’s reaction to Easter eggs has us in stitches!”