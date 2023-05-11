OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Members of OKC’s multi-faith communities gathered Wednesday to call for a halt to the death penalty and executions in Oklahoma.

The group met at The Lazarus Community at Clark United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, across from 25 crosses along NW 23rd Street.

Organizers said the crosses represent the 25 execution dates set in Oklahoma.

“Each cross reminds us of the humanity connected to each scheduled execution, including the prisoner, his victim(s), and everyone impacted in the aftermath of murder,” said Rev. Bo Ireland, Pastor at Clark United Methodist Church in a statement to KFOR Wednesday.

“The death penalty system is clearly broken. We can do better for all murder victim families and hold accountable those who have committed horrible crimes, without executions,” he added.

The vigil came as the next scheduled execution for Richard Glossip in the murder of Barry Van Treese was put on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court reviews evidence in the controversial case.

The group planned to paint the crosses red, while painting the cross representing Richard Glossip in the color green.

“Everything that they’re saying is wrong with the Richard Glossip case those issues exist in many other cases,” said Abraham Bonowitz, who serves as Executive Director of Death Penalty Action.

Bonowitz noted consistent questions about how clear Oklahoma’s death penalty system is working.

“[How] do we practice an execution especially if we cannot beyond a reasonable doubt say that they are not innocent?” added Rev. Ireland.

“There is an opportunity and a place for people to serve time; hopefully we find a system that is restorative and rehabilitative so people can be transformed,” he added.

In 2017, the bipartisan group Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission published 40 recommended reforms for the state’s death penalty system.