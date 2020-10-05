White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Just days after Pres. Donald Trump — and other Republican leaders — tested positive for COVID-19, the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday morning she has also tested positive.

In a tweet, McEnany said, in part: “After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.”

McEnany claims no reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts. She also says she had no knowledge of Trump aide Hope Hicks’ diagnosis before holding the WH press briefing on Thursday.

McEnany joins other Trump Administration leaders, including First Lady Melania Trump, former top White House advisor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina; Republican Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah; and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

It’s been suspected that the positive cases could possibly be tied to the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was recently nominated for the Supreme Court, and celebrated at the event.

It’s not yet certain whether or not the Barrett Rose Garden ceremony was a “super spreader” event.