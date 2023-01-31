NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (KFOR/Storyful) – A massive paint spill covered an Australian highway after a truck rolled, spewing more than 13,200 pounds of paint, creating a very colorful mess.

Photo courtesy: Fire and Rescue NSW

Emergency crews responded to Bulli Pass on the Princes Highway, along with HAZMAT crews, who faced a long and tedious clean-up mission.

“Firefighters used absorbent material and booms to contain the contents of hundreds of punctured paint cans,” Fire and Rescue NSW stated. “Paint is regarded as an environmental pollutant and would have caused significant damage to the local area if not contained.”

Photo courtesy: Fire and Rescue NSW

The driver was able to escape the crash without injury.