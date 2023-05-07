HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) — Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations were spotted gathering evidence at the crime scene home where the horrific murders of six people, including five children, took place.

“There is no doubt this was a house of horrors,” said Cameron Spradling, the attorney for one of the murder victim’s family.

OSBI agents were seen posted up at the Henryetta home. It appears they were gathering evidence.

Officials said on Monday, Jesse McFadden, a registered sex offender, shot his wife, Holly Guess, her children, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo, and Rylee Allen, along with their friends Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster. Detectives said McFadden shot them before turning the gun on himself.

Justin Webster, Ivy’s father, told News 4 he wanted answers and closure. The property owner, who McFadden was renting from, let the Webster family and News 4 inside the home where the murders took place.

Henryetta Victims: Brittany Brewer (16) Ivy Webster (14). Tiffany Guess (13), Michael Mayo (15), Rylee Allen (17), Holly Guess (35)

“I feel that my daughter, even right now is standing behind me telling me dad keep going, keep doing this,” said Justin Webster.

The group found disturbing evidence, including sex and bondage items. They also found computers and the victims’ phones left behind.

“Call the Sheriff. Don’t touch them. Don’t move them,” said Ivy’s grandmother, Shannon Boykin.

Minutes later, Okmulgee deputies showed up with cameras and evidence folders.

“I want more done,” Justin told the investigator.

“The problem is we don’t know what else to do,” said the investigator. “The only person who can tell us what happened…”

“Is dead, but we can try to piece it together,” said Justin.

“We are open to any suggestions you all can give,” said the investigator. “What would this accomplish?”

“Local law enforcement had no idea of the value of what was left behind,” said Spradling.

Spradling said McFadden’s computers and the phones could have been key to finding out what happened, as well as finding more predators, more potential victims, and maybe even pictures of the victims before they were murdered.

Spradling said Saturday the OSBI was called in and the case was handed over to them. Agents also brought a U-Haul to the scene.

“If they brought a uhaul they probably carried everything out of that house. All of it,” said Spradling. “What happened here is a national embarrassment.”

News 4 talked to the Webster family Saturday night. They claim the OSBI told them they will be draining the ponds on the property to look for more evidence.