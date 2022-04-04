SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tennessee (Storyful/KFOR) – It was a site that had drivers questioning what in the world they saw, as the world’s largest cast iron skillet traveled on the back of a semi truck to it’s destination at a Tennessee museum.

Lodge Cast Iron manufactured the giant skillet and stated that it will be part of a cast iron museum set to open later this year in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

The above video shows the skillet traveling across the Rhinehart Bridge in South Pittsburg. A worker then attempts to remove a giant tarp over the handle.

Imagine how much you could cook in that thing!