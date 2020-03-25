What is an essential business amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Governor Stitt announced on Tuesday that all non-essential businesses have to close by midnight Wednesday due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

That executive order includes all counties that have positive COVID-19 cases.

News 4 has received multiple emails from viewers unsure about exactly what "essential" means.

In the executive order is says essential businesses are "defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security."

You can find which jobs are essential here.

Stitt also added a supplemental list of essential jobs, which you can find here.

If you think your job is essential, but you don't see it on either list, you can apply to be considered an essential businesses at criticalworker.ok.gov.