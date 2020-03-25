Breaking News
Closings and Delays
1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force briefing KFOR Afternoon News

What is an essential business amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Governor Stitt announced on Tuesday that all non-essential businesses have to close by midnight Wednesday due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak. 

That executive order includes all counties that have positive COVID-19 cases. 

News 4 has received multiple emails from viewers unsure about exactly what "essential" means.

In the executive order is says essential businesses are "defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security." 

You can find which jobs are essential here.

Stitt also added a supplemental list of essential jobs, which you can find here. 

If you think your job is essential, but you don't see it on either list, you can apply to be considered an essential businesses at criticalworker.ok.gov.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter