What questions do you have for Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation on COVID-19?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You may have questions concerning the coronavirus pandemic for the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation.

Here is your chance to ask them and take part in the KFOR Covid-19 Congressional Town Hall.

KFOR will host the live town hall on May 13, at 7 p.m. and your question might be featured. Be sure to include details if you would like the question to be addressed to a specific member of the State’s Congressional Delegation.

Submit your questions concerning the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.