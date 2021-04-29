What to do after your home suffered damage in the severe storms

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Homeowners and business owners across the metro will likely be surveying their properties for damage caused by Wednesday night’s severe storms.

If you did suffer damage, experts say it is a good idea to report the damage immediately to your insurance company.

Officials say that insurance agencies will be extremely busy, so it could take more than a week for an adjuster to access the damage. In the meantime, you might consider repairing what you can or making temporary repairs until that happens.

If you do decide to make repairs, save all of your receipts.

Also, officials say you need to be careful when choosing a contractor since many out-of-state companies will likely be coming to the area soon.

You should always ask for references and never sign over your insurance proceeds to a contractor. Instead, you should see about paying in installments.