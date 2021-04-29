What to do after your home suffered damage in the severe storms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Homeowners and business owners across the metro will likely be surveying their properties for damage caused by Wednesday night’s severe storms.

If you did suffer damage, experts say it is a good idea to report the damage immediately to your insurance company.

Officials say that insurance agencies will be extremely busy, so it could take more than a week for an adjuster to access the damage. In the meantime, you might consider repairing what you can or making temporary repairs until that happens.

If you do decide to make repairs, save all of your receipts.

Also, officials say you need to be careful when choosing a contractor since many out-of-state companies will likely be coming to the area soon.

You should always ask for references and never sign over your insurance proceeds to a contractor. Instead, you should see about paying in installments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report