The cupboard isn’t bare for Cale Gundy as he takes on the interim offensive coordinator spot for the Alamo Bowl.

Caleb Williams, Mario Williams, Kennedy Brooks, Marvin Mims and a host of others are there for him to use to beat the Ducks.

But how will this offense look? When was the last time he called plays?

In addition to that, the Sooners held a pep rally in San Antonio ahead of the game with plenty of trash talk about Texas.

Brian Brinkley has that and much more from San Antonio.