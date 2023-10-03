OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Red River Rivalry OU/Texas attendees prep to meet any and all traffic delays, construction should be kept in mind with your planning. ODOT says football fans should expect heavy traffic, and plan extra travel time this weekend.

According to ODOT, the construction projects below will impact travel on interstates, major highways and turnpikes from Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8.

For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at www.pikepass.com.

For current Oklahoma interstate traffic conditions, check https://www.oktraffic.org/. For Texas traffic information, visit Drivetexas.org or contact the Texas Department of Transportation at 800-452-9292.

The I-35 Southern Corridor will be open to two lanes in each direction from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line from Friday to Sunday; I-35 lanes may be shifted and speed limits slightly reduced in work zones in this area. Drivers can expect heavy traffic on I-35 this weekend and should plan extra travel time or consider alternate routes, such as US-81, US-69/75, US-177 or US-77, when possible.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane near Walters

Eastbound and westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at SH-5 near Walters for bridge rehabilitation.

I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane near Elgin

Eastbound and westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is intermittently narrowed to one lane in both directions near Elgin between mm 46.0 to 62.0 for road rehabilitation.

US-412/Cimarron Turnpike ramps closed at US-177, narrowed to one lane in Noble Co.

The following closures are in place on US-412/Cimarron Turnpike

The westbound US-412/Cimarron Turnpike ramps at US-177 are closed for pavement reconstruction. Motorists may enter westbound Cimarron Turnpike from US-64 near Morrison.

US-412/Cimarron Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-177 (mm 15) for pavement reconstruction.

US-412/Cherokee Turnpike narrows to one lane near Rose

Eastbound and westbound US-412/Cherokee Turnpike is intermittently narrowed to one lane in both directions in Mayes and Delaware counties for cable barrier installation and road rehabilitation.

SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike narrowed in Muskogee Co.

SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike is narrowed to one lane near Muskogee for pavement reconstruction.

SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike narrowed near Daisy in Atoka Co.

Northbound and southbound SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in both directions near Daisy at mm 39.5 for bridge rehabilitation.

Oklahoma Transportation

Statewide

I-35 narrowed to one lane at US-60 in Tonkawa, Kay Co.

I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over US-60 in Tonkawa for bridge replacement and resurfacing through fall 2023.

I-35 narrows south of Tonkawa, Kay Co.

I-35 narrows to one lane in each direction for bridge repair over Salt Fork of the Arkansas overflow through September.

I-40 narrowed at Airport Rd. in Weatherford, Custer Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Airport Rd. in Weatherford for bridge reconstruction.

US-60 narrowed near Pawhuska, Osage Co.

US-60 narrows intermittently between Pawhuska and Bartlesville near Osage Hills State Park for reconstruction.

US-62 narrowed for sidewalk improvements in Jackson Co.

US-62 will be narrowed just west of the SH-34 junction and extending east into Duke for sidewalk improvements.

US-62 narrowed to one lane between Muskogee and Ft. Gibson, Muskogee Co.

US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from the SH-165 interchange in Muskogee to Georgetown Rd. in Ft. Gibson for bridge work.

US-64 (Willow Rd.) narrows between 4th and 10th Streets in Enid

US-64 (Willow Rd.) is narrowed to one lane in each direction between 4th and 10th Streets for concrete panel replacement. This is part of a pavement project that extends 4 miles from Willow Rd. and the 4th St. intersection to US-412.

US-70 narrows to one lane near Bokchito, Bryan Co.

US-70 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals over Big Creek near Bokchito for bridge rehabilitation.

US-70 intermittently narrowed in Valliant, McCurtain Co.

US-70 intermittently narrows to one lane in each direction through Valliant for resurfacing.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane in Beggs, Okmulgee Co.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the SH-16 interchange in Beggs for bridge replacement.

US-75, north of I-40 narrows in Okfuskee Co.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic for a bridge replacement and roadway widening and resurfacing.

US-75 narrows to one lane in Okmulgee, Okmulgee Co.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane near the SH-56 East Loop for a Muscogee Nation drainage project.

US-75 narrowed to one lane near Henryetta, Okmulgee Co.

US-75 narrows to one lane in each direction between US-266 and Schulter, just north of Henryetta, for resurfacing.

US-81/SH-3 narrowed over Union Pacific Railroad south of Okarche, Canadian Co.

US-81/SH-3 over Union Pacific Railroad south of Okarche is placed in a single lane head-to-head for bridge work.

US-177/Perkins Rd. intermittently narrowed in Stillwater, Payne Co.

US-177/Perkins Rd. narrows intermittently between Hall of Fame Ave. and Mercury Ave. in Stillwater for reconstruction.

US-177 intermittently narrowed to one lane in Blackwell, Kay Co.

US-177 narrowed to one lane in multiple locations, from SH-11 south to Chrysler Ave. in Blackwell, Kay Co. for sidewalk and driveway replacement.

US-183 narrowed over I-40 in Clinton, Custer Co.

US-183 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction over I-40 in Clinton for bridge reconstruction.

US-183 intermittently narrowed near Rocky, Washita Co.

US-183 will be intermittently narrowed in both directions between Rocky and Cordell for pavement work.

US-266 closed east of Checotah, McIntosh Co.

US-266 is closed east of Checotah for bridge replacement.

US-270 narrowed east of Seminole, Seminole Co.

US-270 is narrowed intermittently between Seminole and the Junction of Business US-270 for bridge replacement, surface widening and interchange modification through spring 2025.

US-271 narrowed to one lane north of the Texas state line, Choctaw Co.

US-271 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Grant and the Texas state line for bridge replacement.

US-281 narrowed to one lane near Waynoka, Woods Co.

US-281 is narrowed to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals near Waynoka for shoulder work.

US-283 intermittently narrowed at the Texas state line, Jackson Co.

US-283 is intermittently narrowed at the Texas state line south of Altus for widening and bridge resurfacing.

US-287 narrowed to one lane in Boise City, Cimarron Co.

Northbound US-287 is narrowed to one lane in Boise City for pavement work.

US-412 narrows from the SH-74 interchange to the US-64 interchange in Enid, Garfield Co.

US-412 narrows to one lane from the SH-74 interchange to the US-64 interchange in Enid

US-412 narrowed in Woodward, Woodward Co.

US-412 narrows between 28th St. and 34th St. in Woodward for bridge work.

US-412 narrowed to one lane between Catoosa and Inola, Rogers Co.

US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola for bridge reconstruction.

SH-1 narrowed to one direction near Latta, Pontotoc Co.

SH-1 is narrowed to one lane in each direction south of the I-35 junction near Latta, Pontotoc Co.

SH-19 narrowed near Stratford, Garvin Co.

SH-19 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic east of Stratford for bridge rehabilitation and roadway widening.

SH-32 narrows near Lebanon, Marshall Co.

SH-32 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic near Hauani Creek near Lebanon for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-39 narrows between SH-102 and US-177, Pottawatomie Co.

SH-39 narrows to one lane with flaggers controlling traffic between SH-102 and US-177 for bridge replacement and surfacing.

SH-51 will intermittently open to two lanes near Stillwater, Payne Co.

East and westbound SH-51 will be intermittently opened to two lanes between Vassor Rd. and Meridian Rd. to help with traffic during Oklahoma State home games this season:

Beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5: eastbound SH-51 will have two lanes open, while westbound traffic will remain narrowed to one lane.

During and after the game: westbound SH-51 will have two lanes open while eastbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane.

Two hours after the game: both east and westbound SH-51 will be narrowed to one lane.

SH-54 narrowed near Weatherford, Custer Co.

SH-54 is intermittently narrowed north of Weatherford for resurfacing.

SH-59 narrowed to one lane between Wayne and Rosedale, McClain Co.

SH-59 is intermittently narrowed to one lane with flaggers or pilot cars controlling traffic east of US-77 between Wayne and Rosedale for resurfacing.

SH-63 narrowed to one lane east of Talihina, LeFlore Co.

SH-63 is narrowed to one lane east of Talihina for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-77 roadwork between Slaughterville and Noble, Cleveland Co.

SH-77 speed reduction between Slaughterville and Noble in Cleveland County for box extensions and roadway widening

SH-85A narrowed to one lane in Bernice, Delaware Co.

SH-85A is narrowed to one lane in Bernice for bridge work over Horse Creek.

SH-99 narrowed to one lane at SH-3 near Ada, Pontotoc Co.

SH-99 narrows to one lane with temporary signals controlling traffic at the SH-3 junction east of Ada for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-99 narrowed to one lane near Cleveland, Pawnee Co.

SH-99 is narrowed to one lane near Cleveland over the Arkansas River on the Pawnee/Osage county line for bridge replacement.

SH-99 narrowed to one lane in Hominy, Osage Co.

SH-99 is narrowed to one lane over Penn Creek in Hominy for bridge replacement.

SH-145 narrows near Paoli, Garvin Co.

SH-145 narrows to one lane with flaggers controlling traffic between I-35 and Paoli for resurfacing.

SH-152 narrowed near Dill City, Washita Co.

SH-152 is intermittently narrowed in both directions between SH-44 and SH-6 for resurfacing.

SH-156 closed near Marland, Kay Co.

SH-156 is closed south of US-60 near Marland for bridge and pavement replacement.

Tulsa Metro

Lanes closed at I-44 and US-169 interchange through late 2023

Motorists should be aware of the following conditions at the interchange of I-44 and US-169 through late 2023 for an interchange improvement project.

I-44 is narrowed to two lanes in both directions at US-169 (mm 234A);

The speed limit is reduced on both I-44 and US-169.

SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy narrows near downtown Tulsa through late 2023

Eastbound and westbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expwy are both reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 through late 2023 for a pavement rehabilitation project. Ramp closures include:

Westbound SH-51 to northbound US-75 is closed.

The eastbound SH-51 off-ramp to Utica Ave. is closed.

The eastbound SH-51 on-ramp from 14th St. is closed.

The westbound SH-51 on-ramp from 15th St. is closed.

Bridge replacement project continues at I-244 and US-169 through spring 2024

The northbound US-169 ramp to westbound I-244 is narrowed to one lane.

SH-11 narrows near Tulsa International Airport through late 2023

Eastbound and westbound SH-11 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Virgin St./Airport Rd. through late 2023 for a bridge rehabilitation project.

I-244 on-ramp from 1st St. (W leg IDL) closed through 2023

The eastbound I-244 on-ramp from First St. (west leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed through 2023 for a bridge rehabilitation project.

US-169 intermittently narrowed at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and reduced speeds on US-169 at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project.

US-64/Memorial Dr. narrows at US-169/SH-364 in South Tulsa through spring 2024

US-64/Memorial Dr. is narrowed to two lanes in each direction at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange for an intersection improvement project through spring 2024.

SH-51 narrows at Muskogee Turnpike in BA through early 2024

SH-51 is narrowed to two lanes at the junction with SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike in Broken Arrow through early 2024 for bridge replacement as part of a city street widening project.

Oklahoma City Metro

I-40 narrows at Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City through 2025

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Town Center Dr. in Midwest City and the I-240 interchange with lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures through 2025. Drivers should use caution as there are no shoulders or merge distances, or use I-240 and US-62/N. 23rd St. This is a two-year highway interchange reconstruction and 6-mile interstate widening project.

The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Douglas Blvd. are closed, and westbound I-40 lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and Industrial Blvd. through spring 2024.

Drivers will be able to use the westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Industrial Blvd. Please note, there are new traffic signals in place at the Industrial Blvd. interchange. Drivers are urged to use extra caution in the area and expect delays or locate an alternate route.

I-240 intermittently narrows at I-35 through 2025

The following closures are scheduled for east and westbound I-240, S.E. 59th St., Pole Rd. and I-240/I-35 service roads as part of a multi-phase interchange improvement project:

S.E. 59th St. is intermittently narrowed for construction of a new turnaround.

The eastbound I-240 off-ramp to Pole Rd. is closed permanently.

East and westbound I-240 and frontage roads will be intermittently narrowed for pavement rehabilitation.

East and westbound I-240 will be narrowed to replace a railroad bridge.

Northbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-240 will be intermittently narrowed for construction of a new ramp.

Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, as well as increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times.

Drivers should locate an alternate route or add additional travel time. Drivers can use I-40 as an alternate route or locate one using the Drive Oklahoma app.

I-40 narrows at I-40 Business in El Reno through September

East and westbound I-40 are narrowed to one lane between I-40 Business and US-270/Calumet Rd. through September for a resurfacing project.

I-44 shifted at I-235/US-77/Broadway Interchange through spring 2024.

Westbound I-44 has lanes shifted at Lincoln Blvd. and northbound Broadway Ext. for a new ramp connection. All three lanes remain open.

I-35, I-44 narrowed near N. 63rd St. through 2025

The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:

Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through summer.

The northbound Lincoln Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-44 is narrowed without shoulders.

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through summer 2023.

The left lane of eastbound I-44 is closed between Martin Luther King Ave. and I-35/I-44 junction.

Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through summer 2023.

East and Westbound N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. Use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.

Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd.

Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave.

The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays in the area and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.

Midwest Blvd. closed, I-240 narrows Monday through April

All lanes of north and southbound Midwest Blvd. are closed at I-240 through April 2024 as part of a bridge replacement project. I-240 will be intermittently narrowed with speed reductions at Midwest Blvd., between Douglas Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd., throughout the project.

SH-66 narrows in Edmond, Arcadia through 2025

SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Post Rd. in Edmond and Luther Rd. in Luther through summer 2025 for resurfacing and widening. Motorists should expect:

SH-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd.

SH-66 to be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Anderson Rd. and Luther Rd. with a traffic signal and speed reductions.

Drivers should locate an alternate route or expect delays and use caution in the area.

US-281/Rt. 66 Bridgeport Bridge in Caddo County closed through 2024

The US-281/Rt. 66 Bridgeport Bridge over the South Canadian River in Caddo County is closed to traffic through summer 2024 for a bridge rehabilitation project. Motorists are advised to use the US-281 Business Spur (I-40 exit at mm 108) and I-40 (mm 101-108) as alternate routes.