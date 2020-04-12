When to call 911 amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is reminding people to only call for emergency help when absolutely necessary amid the pandemic.

Dr. Patrick McGough with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says people should only call 911 for true medical emergencies like trouble breathing, persistent pain, pressure in your chest, confusion, being incoherent, or having blueish lips or face.

"CDC is recommending folks only call 911 in these instances," McGough said.

If you think you have COVID-19 and aren't suffering from any of those symptoms, call your doctor first. Don't just go to the emergency room because you could be putting other patients at risk.

Some COVID-19 symptoms include fever and shortness of breath.

If you have non-COVID-19 medical concerns and it's not an emergency situation, it's recommended to call your doctor first to avoid putting yourself at risk of exposure.

"Please remember to continue taking care of your health by connecting with your doctor over the phone or virtually during this time," McGough said.

Your doctor will guide you from there.

"You and your physician can then decide together if you need to visit in person to address an ongoing medical issue not related to COVID-19," McGough said.

For more information and to contact the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, click here. For the Oklahoma State Department of Health, click here.