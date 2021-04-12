Where are new people moving to Oklahoma City coming from?

Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Oklahoma City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Oklahoma City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Oklahoma City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#50. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 157 (#52 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Louisville/Jefferson County: 138 (#52 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 19 to Oklahoma City

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Canton in 2014-2018: 159 (#14 most common destination from Canton)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Canton: 0 (#263 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 159 to Oklahoma City

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#48. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Olympia in 2014-2018: 163 (#25 most common destination from Olympia)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Olympia: 137 (#54 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 26 to Oklahoma City

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#47. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Memphis in 2014-2018: 167 (#56 most common destination from Memphis)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Memphis: 136 (#55 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 31 to Oklahoma City

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#46. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Springfield in 2014-2018: 171 (#16 most common destination from Springfield)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Springfield: 83 (#80 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 88 to Oklahoma City

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#45. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 178 (#37 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Anchorage: 177 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 1 to Oklahoma City

f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 186 (#66 most common destination from Nashville)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Nashville: 199 (#35 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 13 to Nashville

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 187 (#33 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Clarksville: 151 (#45 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 36 to Oklahoma City

Public Domain

#42. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2014-2018: 187 (#103 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Seattle: 549 (#10 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 362 to Seattle

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#41. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from College Station in 2014-2018: 192 (#12 most common destination from College Station)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to College Station: 24 (#163 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 168 to Oklahoma City

Famartin // Wikicommons

#40. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 199 (#84 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Baltimore: 88 (#79 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 111 to Oklahoma City

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#39. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Salinas in 2014-2018: 203 (#30 most common destination from Salinas)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Salinas: 20 (#180 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 183 to Oklahoma City

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Abilene in 2014-2018: 206 (#8 most common destination from Abilene)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Abilene: 103 (#72 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 103 to Oklahoma City

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 216 (#35 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Albuquerque: 455 (#15 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 239 to Albuquerque

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#36. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 247 (#64 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis: 177 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 70 to Oklahoma City

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#35. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 252 (#13 most common destination from Corpus Christi)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Corpus Christi: 119 (#61 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 133 to Oklahoma City

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Miami in 2014-2018: 271 (#94 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Miami: 147 (#48 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 124 to Oklahoma City

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#33. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 279 (#20 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Lakeland: 70 (#91 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 209 to Oklahoma City

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#32. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 284 (#28 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Salt Lake City: 51 (#117 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 233 to Oklahoma City

randy andy // Shutterstock

#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 287 (#51 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas: 421 (#18 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 134 to Las Vegas

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 294 (#13 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Lubbock: 108 (#69 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 186 to Oklahoma City

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 329 (#102 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Atlanta: 355 (#24 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 26 to Atlanta

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#28. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 344 (#5 most common destination from Sioux City)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Sioux City: 0 (#263 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 344 to Oklahoma City

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Washington in 2014-2018: 345 (#118 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Washington: 391 (#22 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 46 to Washington

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#26. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from El Paso in 2014-2018: 361 (#26 most common destination from El Paso)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to El Paso: 112 (#66 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 249 to Oklahoma City

Charles Henry // Flickr

#25. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 398 (#6 most common destination from Amarillo)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Amarillo: 142 (#51 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 256 to Oklahoma City

Pixabay

#24. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 415 (#39 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Sacramento: 43 (#131 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 372 to Oklahoma City

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#23. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Riverside in 2014-2018: 415 (#57 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Riverside: 560 (#9 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 145 to Riverside

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 416 (#3 most common destination from Wichita Falls)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Wichita Falls: 120 (#60 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 296 to Oklahoma City

SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from San Diego in 2014-2018: 427 (#67 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to San Diego: 397 (#21 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 30 to Oklahoma City

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#20. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 447 (#10 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Little Rock: 69 (#95 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 378 to Oklahoma City

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 493 (#15 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Pensacola: 107 (#70 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 386 to Oklahoma City

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 523 (#38 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to St. Louis: 430 (#16 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 93 to Oklahoma City

Pixabay

#17. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Austin in 2014-2018: 547 (#30 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Austin: 465 (#14 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 82 to Oklahoma City

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from New York in 2014-2018: 580 (#114 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to New York: 472 (#13 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 108 to Oklahoma City

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#15. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 583 (#46 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to San Francisco: 231 (#32 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 352 to Oklahoma City

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#14. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 675 (#5 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Fayetteville: 239 (#30 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 436 to Oklahoma City

Pixabay

#13. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 723 (#20 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to San Antonio: 524 (#11 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 199 to Oklahoma City

f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Denver in 2014-2018: 723 (#32 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Denver: 684 (#7 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 39 to Oklahoma City

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Chicago in 2014-2018: 748 (#75 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Chicago: 311 (#27 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 437 to Oklahoma City

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#10. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 781 (#19 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Kansas City: 425 (#17 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 356 to Oklahoma City

DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 836 (#33 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Phoenix: 1,249 (#5 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 413 to Phoenix

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 876 (#60 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles: 830 (#6 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 46 to Oklahoma City

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#7. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 885 (#2 most common destination from Fort Smith)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Fort Smith: 406 (#20 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 479 to Oklahoma City

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Enid, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Enid in 2014-2018: 895 (#1 most common destination from Enid)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Enid: 475 (#12 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 420 to Oklahoma City

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#5. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Wichita in 2014-2018: 1,070 (#2 most common destination from Wichita)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Wichita: 663 (#8 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 407 to Oklahoma City

skeeze // Pixabay

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,686 (#17 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Houston: 1,579 (#3 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 107 to Oklahoma City

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#3. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Lawton in 2014-2018: 1,797 (#1 most common destination from Lawton)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawton: 1,340 (#4 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 457 to Oklahoma City

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Dallas in 2014-2018: 4,711 (#5 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Dallas: 3,246 (#2 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 1,465 to Oklahoma City

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#1. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 5,633 (#1 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Tulsa: 3,905 (#1 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 1,728 to Oklahoma City