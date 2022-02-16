These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Oklahoma.

#50. Carter County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($24,253 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($30,662)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($34,077)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($45,370)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($54,480)

#49. Muskogee County

– 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($24,896 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,106)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($31,019)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($43,925)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($57,429)

#48. Johnston County

– 20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($21,625 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($25,427)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($31,164)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($33,793)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($44,135)

#47. Ellis County

– 20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($16,146 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($25,313)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($37,736)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($43,229)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($41,250)

#46. Major County

– 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($31,755 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($33,415)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($34,028)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($55,048)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($54,821)

#45. Grady County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($27,194 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($33,867)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($40,444)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($49,541)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($54,000)

#44. Beaver County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($31,188 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($31,809)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($32,174)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($39,808)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($42,188)

#43. Woodward County

– 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($32,745 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.9% ($27,885)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($34,577)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($54,545)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($41,644)

#42. Harper County

– 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($25,433 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.1% ($23,355)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($29,121)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($42,529)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($26,842)

#41. Kay County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($23,242 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.4% ($28,972)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($30,726)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($37,900)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($50,788)

#40. Pottawatomie County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($22,188 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($29,189)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($31,784)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($41,808)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,856)

#39. Delaware County

– 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($21,885 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.8% ($26,575)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($28,292)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($38,888)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($53,500)

#38. Osage County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($28,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($33,358)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($34,395)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($47,492)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($56,250)

#37. Murray County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($30,705 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38% ($33,504)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($34,184)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($39,767)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($59,524)

#36. Coal County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($29,583 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($29,271)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.7% ($28,000)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($46,406)

#35. Tillman County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 22.5% ($20,779 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($24,367)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($35,172)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($44,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($63,333)

#34. Latimer County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($22,448 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.8% ($31,875)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($23,672)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($40,242)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($42,891)

#33. Kiowa County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($21,618 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.2% ($25,536)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($29,130)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($37,936)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($50,694)

#32. Creek County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($27,815 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($34,286)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($37,549)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($45,148)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($58,269)

#31. Stephens County

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($23,848 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.2% ($30,139)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($32,722)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($44,622)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($66,284)

#30. Beckham County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($30,170 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,631)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($32,468)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($42,944)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($61,932)

#29. Pawnee County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($22,401 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.2% ($35,091)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($34,764)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($46,280)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($57,750)

#28. Blaine County

– 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.3% ($24,318 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($27,254)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($33,462)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($40,242)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($45,417)

#27. Roger Mills County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($40,625 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.4% ($32,344)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.9% ($31,582)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($32,026)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($64,583)

#26. Haskell County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($21,648 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.4% ($26,488)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($31,776)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($42,614)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($63,516)

#25. Pittsburg County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($24,079 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.2% ($30,712)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($32,381)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($45,352)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($59,315)

#24. Lincoln County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($25,129 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.8% ($32,414)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($34,475)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($45,449)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($54,352)

#23. Caddo County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($23,080 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.4% ($30,081)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($35,041)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($43,481)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($50,129)

#22. Atoka County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($19,179 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($26,316)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($33,942)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($39,722)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($46,190)

#21. Marshall County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($30,253 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.6% ($29,497)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($29,260)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($41,141)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($44,647)

#20. Craig County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($24,453 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.5% ($26,369)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($27,145)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($43,214)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($43,750)

#19. Garvin County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($25,456 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45% ($35,792)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($36,058)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,383)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,864)

#18. Jefferson County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($22,607 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.4% ($27,104)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27% ($30,850)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($46,458)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($54,500)

#17. Le Flore County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($22,485 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.1% ($26,413)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($30,176)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($40,947)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($53,004)

#16. Ottawa County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($21,917 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.3% ($25,892)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($28,818)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($37,681)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($48,293)

#15. Sequoyah County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($19,738 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($28,259)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($28,449)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($40,315)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($51,159)

#14. Mayes County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($25,445 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.5% ($29,796)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($37,512)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($45,913)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($53,003)

#13. Seminole County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,659 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34% ($29,005)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($30,745)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($37,431)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($51,791)

#12. Pushmataha County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($21,053 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($26,577)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($27,016)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($36,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($51,667)

#11. Okmulgee County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($22,632 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($26,791)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($33,375)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($39,849)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($46,979)

#10. McIntosh County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($23,730 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.7% ($28,237)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($30,587)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($38,569)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($47,917)

#9. Cotton County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($20,875 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.8% ($31,177)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,828)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($46,563)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($64,338)

#8. Love County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($26,477 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($32,228)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($32,068)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($37,574)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($44,792)

#7. McCurtain County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($25,604 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43% ($27,119)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($31,085)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($41,745)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($48,457)

#6. Choctaw County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($22,587 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.3% ($29,931)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($31,065)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($45,729)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($44,813)

#5. Hughes County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.8% ($22,708 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($24,517)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($30,081)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($41,373)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($44,519)

#4. Greer County

– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($13,333 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($25,667)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($26,385)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($39,821)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($90,714)

#3. Adair County

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($25,748 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.6% ($25,458)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($30,417)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($41,444)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($53,682)

#2. Okfuskee County

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($25,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,113)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($31,703)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($41,548)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($45,673)

#1. Nowata County

– 11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($24,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44% ($31,004)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($31,809)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($46,375)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($48,750)