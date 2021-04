Which Zip codes have the most expensive homes in Oklahoma?

realtor.com

The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

#50. 73179 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $192,624

— 34.5% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +14.3%

– 10 year home value change: +26.5%

– Pictured: 3201 Westbury Glen Blvd, Oklahoma City ($692,000, 5 bedrooms)

#49. 74135 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $193,166

— 34.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +11.2%

– 5 year home value change: +28.2%

– 10 year home value change: +33.9%

– Pictured: 5814 S Indianapolis Ave, Tulsa ($425,000, 3 bedrooms)

#48. 74021 (Collinsville)

– Typical home value: $193,208

— 34.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +9.1%

– 5 year home value change: +23.0%

– 10 year home value change: +31.4%

– Pictured: 10956 E 176th St N, Collinsville ($998,000, 4 bedrooms)

#47. 73010 (Blanchard)

– Typical home value: $193,291

— 35.0% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

– 5 year home value change: +24.9%

– 10 year home value change: +37.7%

– Pictured: 7219 N Council Ave, Blanchard ($999,998, 4 bedrooms)

#46. 73118 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $196,691

— 37.4% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +33.7%

– 10 year home value change: +63.0%

– Pictured: 4711 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City ($895,000, 3 bedrooms)

#45. 73453 (Overbrook)

– Typical home value: $197,031

— 37.6% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +39.6%

– 10 year home value change: +75.5%

– Pictured: 11822 Kristi Ln, Overbrook ($649,000, 3 bedrooms)

#44. 74132 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $201,494

— 40.7% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +24.1%

– 10 year home value change: +32.2%

– Pictured: 8005 S Guthrie Ave, Tulsa ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#43. 73019 (Norman)

– Typical home value: $201,541

— 40.8% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +45.0%

– 10 year home value change: +137.9%

– Pictured: 1603 W Wilshire Blvd, Nichols Hills ($2.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#42. 74011 (Broken Arrow)

– Typical home value: $202,572

— 41.5% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +9.1%

– 5 year home value change: +22.8%

– 10 year home value change: +28.8%

– Pictured: 4321 S Mimosa Ave, Broken Arrow ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#41. 74019 (Claremore)

– Typical home value: $203,201

— 41.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +23.3%

– 10 year home value change: +12.4%

– Pictured: 20352 E Highway 20, Claremore ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#40. 74080 (Talala)

– Typical home value: $204,728

— 43.0% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +12.0%

– 5 year home value change: +36.5%

– 10 year home value change: +17.5%

– Pictured: 6015 E 360 Rd, Talala ($387,500, 4 bedrooms)

#39. 74114 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $205,147

— 43.3% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +27.4%

– 10 year home value change: +35.0%

– Pictured: 1396 E 27th Pl, Tulsa ($4.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#38. 73065 (Newcastle)

– Typical home value: $205,576

— 43.6% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +4.8%

– 5 year home value change: +23.9%

– 10 year home value change: +34.0%

– Pictured: 3333 Brierwood, Newcastle ($950,000, 6 bedrooms)

#37. 74136 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $207,474

— 44.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +9.8%

– 5 year home value change: +24.8%

– 10 year home value change: +29.7%

– Pictured: 3226 E 62nd St, Tulsa ($5.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#36. 74053 (Oologah)

– Typical home value: $207,496

— 44.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +28.2%

– 10 year home value change: +19.3%

– Pictured: 3085 E 400 Rd, Oologah ($575,000, 3 bedrooms)

#35. 73049 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $208,754

— 45.8% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +10.2%

– 5 year home value change: +27.2%

– 10 year home value change: +40.9%

– Pictured: 2416 Spring Lake Ct, Jones ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#34. 73538 (Elgin)

– Typical home value: $208,831

— 45.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +18.4%

– 10 year home value change: +30.6%

– Pictured: 120 NE Blackberry Rd, Elgin ($399,999, 4 bedrooms)

#33. 73162 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $209,024

— 46.0% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +18.7%

– 10 year home value change: +26.8%

– Pictured: 10908 Blue Stem Back Rd, Oklahoma City ($595,750, 4 bedrooms)

#32. 74014 (Broken Arrow)

– Typical home value: $209,579

— 46.4% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +28.0%

– 10 year home value change: +38.5%

– Pictured: 29934 E 81st St S, Broken Arrow ($865,000, 4 bedrooms)

#31. 73089 (Tuttle)

– Typical home value: $211,517

— 47.7% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

– 5 year home value change: +23.5%

– 10 year home value change: +35.1%

– Pictured: 404 Jeffries Dr, Tuttle ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#30. 73020 (Choctaw)

– Typical home value: $212,838

— 48.7% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +23.3%

– 10 year home value change: +35.6%

– Pictured: 8801 S Choctaw Rd, Choctaw ($1.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#29. 73102 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $214,034

— 49.5% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: +22.4%

– 10 year home value change: +45.3%

– Pictured: 524 NW 8th St, Oklahoma City ($1.1 million, 3 bedrooms)

#28. 74133 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $217,398

— 51.8% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +9.5%

– 5 year home value change: +20.2%

– 10 year home value change: +25.2%

– Pictured: 10974 S 93rd East Ave, Tulsa ($849,900, 5 bedrooms)

#27. 73170 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $219,385

— 53.2% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +15.9%

– 10 year home value change: +22.9%

– Pictured: 16608 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City ($1.1 million, 3 bedrooms)

#26. 73093 (Goldsby)

– Typical home value: $220,258

— 53.8% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +31.6%

– 10 year home value change: +50.1%

– Pictured: 18809 230th St, Washington ($2.6 million, 2 bedrooms)

#25. 74055 (Owasso)

– Typical home value: $220,539

— 54.0% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +20.4%

– 10 year home value change: +27.7%

– Pictured: 17930 E Falcon Pass, Owasso ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#24. 73026 (Norman)

– Typical home value: $224,579

— 56.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.4%

– 5 year home value change: +23.7%

– 10 year home value change: +32.4%

– Pictured: 7242 Spring View Dr, Norman ($895,000, 3 bedrooms)

#23. 74331 (Afton)

– Typical home value: $225,661

— 57.6% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +2.8%

– 5 year home value change: +21.4%

– 10 year home value change: +40.8%

– Pictured: 33611 Ridge Rd, Afton ($3.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 74105 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $229,433

— 60.2% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

– 5 year home value change: +32.3%

– 10 year home value change: +39.0%

– Pictured: 4133 S Victor Ct, Tulsa ($3.7 million, 9 bedrooms)

#21. 73078 (Piedmont)

– Typical home value: $231,069

— 61.4% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.4%

– 5 year home value change: +15.9%

– 10 year home value change: +31.4%

– Pictured: 6988 NW Richland Rd, Piedmont ($999,999, 5 bedrooms)

#20. 73072 (Norman)

– Typical home value: $233,459

— 63.1% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +15.0%

– 10 year home value change: +23.0%

– Pictured: 1100 Cherrystone Cir, Norman ($2.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#19. 74037 (Jenks)

– Typical home value: $235,100

— 64.2% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +20.2%

– 10 year home value change: +26.4%

– Pictured: 1181 E 131st St S, Jenks ($1.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#18. 73013 (Edmond)

– Typical home value: $241,876

— 68.9% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +7.3%

– 5 year home value change: +15.6%

– 10 year home value change: +28.7%

– Pictured: 200 NW 142nd St Unit 100, Edmond ($3.0 million, None bedrooms)

#17. 74008 (Bixby)

– Typical home value: $242,584

— 69.4% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.0%

– 5 year home value change: +17.2%

– 10 year home value change: +23.5%

– Pictured: 15301 S Lewis Ave, Bixby ($1.9 million, 3 bedrooms)

#16. 73116 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $242,913

— 69.7% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +23.0%

– 10 year home value change: +43.7%

– Pictured: 1606 W Wilshire Blvd, Nichols Hills ($4.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

#15. 73012 (Edmond)

– Typical home value: $248,102

— 73.3% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: +13.2%

– 10 year home value change: +25.2%

– Pictured: 19000 N Western Ave, Edmond ($2.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#14. 73169 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $248,231

— 73.4% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

– 5 year home value change: +15.9%

– 10 year home value change: +29.7%

– Pictured: 6501 Whispering Grove Dr, Oklahoma City ($450,000, 3 bedrooms)

#13. 74120 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $248,334

— 73.5% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +39.1%

– 10 year home value change: +55.4%

– Pictured: 1103 E 19th St, Tulsa ($1.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#12. 73150 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $268,638

— 87.6% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +19.6%

– 10 year home value change: +33.0%

– Pictured: 12350 Ruff Rd, Oklahoma City ($610,000, 5 bedrooms)

#11. 73165 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $269,324

— 88.1% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

– 5 year home value change: +19.1%

– 10 year home value change: +26.3%

– Pictured: 13001 Country Ln, Moore ($834,000, 4 bedrooms)

#10. 73142 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $270,006

— 88.6% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +12.6%

– 10 year home value change: +21.9%

– Pictured: 4920 Gaillardia Cir, Oklahoma City ($4.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#9. 73103 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $273,090

— 90.7% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +37.4%

– 10 year home value change: +85.3%

– Pictured: 1415 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City ($2.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. 73104 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $291,601

— 103.7% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +26.1%

– 10 year home value change: +66.7%

– Pictured: 619 NE 5th St, Oklahoma City ($1.1 million, 3 bedrooms)

#7. 73131 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $294,568

— 105.7% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +16.0%

– 10 year home value change: +31.6%

– Pictured: 3775 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City ($2.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#6. 73034 (Edmond)

– Typical home value: $303,011

— 111.6% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

– 5 year home value change: +13.1%

– 10 year home value change: +28.3%

– Pictured: 700 Crystal Creek Pl, Edmond ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#5. 73173 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $306,842

— 114.3% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

– 5 year home value change: +12.8%

– 10 year home value change: +25.1%

– Pictured: 6424 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City ($3.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

#4. 74137 (Tulsa)

– Typical home value: $329,572

— 130.2% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +15.4%

– 10 year home value change: +21.4%

– Pictured: 10907 S New Haven Ave, Tulsa ($5.5 million, 10 bedrooms)

#3. 73025 (Edmond)

– Typical home value: $361,652

— 152.6% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

– 5 year home value change: +14.0%

– 10 year home value change: +27.6%

– Pictured: 2822 NW 222nd St, Edmond ($3.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

#2. 73007 (Edmond)

– Typical home value: $379,875

— 165.3% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: +19.9%

– 10 year home value change: +38.2%

– Pictured: 400 Deep Fork Cir, Edmond ($6.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#1. 73151 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical home value: $456,809

— 219.1% above typical home value in Oklahoma

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +13.7%

– 10 year home value change: +24.3%

– Pictured: 10009 Hidden Hollow Ln, Oklahoma City ($785,000, 6 bedrooms)