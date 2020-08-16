White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visits Oklahoma Sunday

TULSA, OK (KFOR) – White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will be in Tulsa Sunday to discuss Oklahoma’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Birx will engage in a roundtable discussion with Governor Kevin Stitt, First Lady Sarah Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Oklahoma State University’s Health Sciences Center.

Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett and Secretary of Science and Innovation Elizabeth Pollard will also be in attendance, in addition to other key health figures across the state.

Dr. Birx is a world-renowned health and immunology expert whose career has spanned multiple decades. She was appointed as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator in February 2020.

