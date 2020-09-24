White House report: Oklahoma ranked 6th for new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With schools and universities back in session in states across the country, health leaders across the country are keeping a close eye on coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, the White House released its latest coronavirus report for the State of Oklahoma.

According to the report, Oklahoma remains in the red zone for the number of cases. The Sooner State ranks 6th in the country for the highest rate of new infections.

The report also shows that Oklahoma is ranked third in the country for the highest test positivity rate.

Officials say Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Cleveland counties had the highest number of new cases over the past three weeks. In all, those counties represent more than 41% of new cases in Oklahoma.

Experts say 68% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission of the virus.

The report recommends that people across the state wear masks while out in public to decrease the spread of COVID-19. However, Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he is adamantly against issuing a statewide mask mandate.

It also says community testing volumes are slipping, community testing levels need to increase so health officials can rapidly intervene as transmission patters continue to change.

To read the full report, visit the health department’s website.

