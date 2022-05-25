MANHATTAN, New York (Storyful/KFOR) – New York police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for anyone who recognizes the man captured on surveillance video stealing the purse of a 90-year-old woman as she hobbled along a Manhattan path using a walker. The man then ran away, but was also captured later in the video on a second surveillance camera.

Police said the grand larceny happened at 6:45 pm on May 10th. Call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on their website http://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.