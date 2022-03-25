TOPEKA, Kansas (Storyful/KFOR) – A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped to help a stranded mother and child on an icy highway in Topeka, when a semi narrowly hit him, causing the trooper to dive off the road.

Master Trooper Karl Koenig has served with KHP for 33 years. On February 17th, he arrived to help with a collision, after the woman’s car was facing backward on the highway.

A semi was traveling too fast and couldn’t stop in time behind the trooper’s vehicle, which was blocking one lane of traffic, causing the semi driver to veer off onto the shoulder where MSTRP Koenig was standing.

MSTRP Koenig dove into an icy ditch just as the semi barreled past him.

He then emerged with ice and snow on his clothes and helped the woman and child to safety.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and KHP officials honored Koenig with the “Super Hero award,” stating “MSTRP Koenig’s quick, heroic actions helped save his own life and the lives of multiple Kansas citizens.”