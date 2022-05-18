DULUTH, Georgia (Storyful/KFOR) – Surveillance video shows a woman accidentally turn her vehicle onto railroad tracks. She gets stuck, then races to grab her belongings and run to safety moments before a train smashes her car to bits.

Police in Duluth, Georgia say the driver said she was unfamiliar with the area and believed the railroad tracks were actually a road. When the crossing arms go down, one driver at the railroad crossing is seen backing up, realizing the impending collision that was about to happen right in front of their vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Police say to call 911 immediately if your vehicle ever stalls at a train crossing.