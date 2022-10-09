COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff.

President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October 9.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will hold a memorial service, which can be seen here, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, to honor those that have fallen.

A full list of firefighters being honored this year can be found on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s website.