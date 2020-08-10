Widespread damage reported in downtown Chicago after night of looting

CHICAGO — Widespread damage is reported in downtown Chicago after looting and rioting began around midnight.
2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins told WGN he witnessed people driving up in vehicles, smashing windows of stores on Michigan Avenue and grab items and drive away.
CTA train and bus service is suspended.
Other entry points to the downtown area are closed as well.
