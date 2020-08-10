Widespread damage reported in downtown Chicago after night of looting

CHICAGO — Widespread damage is reported in downtown Chicago after looting and rioting began around midnight.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins told WGN he witnessed people driving up in vehicles, smashing windows of stores on Michigan Avenue and grab items and drive away.

CTA train and bus service is suspended.

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

Other entry points to the downtown area are closed as well.

Several transportation impacts:



-90/94 (Kennedy and Dan Ryan) exits into downtown CLOSED between Division and Roosevelt

-I-55 CLOSED King Dr to LSD

-CTA not operating in and out of downtown from Fullerton to Cermak to Ashland — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

