Wife of man shot and killed by The Village PD officer remembers him as loving father, husband

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The wife of a man who was shot and killed by a Village Police officer in July is speaking out for the first time.

“You know, it’s been rough. Chris was our sole provider,” Melissa Poor told News 4.

Melissa Poor spoke with News 4 on Monday. It was her first time speaking publicly since her husband’s death.

Christopher Poor was shot and killed by Village PD officer Chance Avery back on July 25th following a domestic call to the Poor home.

“The female wanted to collect some belongings out of the house and just wanted to make sure everything was safe so one of our officers went over and tried to keep the peace,” Deputy Chief Russ Landon with The Village Police Department said at the scene.

In September, News 4 obtained the body camera footage.

“Where’s the goddamn police?” Christopher Poor is heard asking, while seen holding a baseball bat.

“Put the bat down right now,” Officer Chance Avery said.

“I will now that you’re here,” Poor responds.

“Headquarters, throw me another unit,” Avery said. “Put the bat down now.”

“Putting it down. I just asked…” Poor replied.

“Set it down!” Avery yelled.

“You put your M**** in my face,” Poor yelled at Avery.

“Oh my god did you shoot him? No, don’t kill him please,” Melissa is heard saying.

In September, D.A. David Prater charged Avery with first degree manslaughter.

“Everybody is still in shock, that they’re still having to see this about him, that this has made the news,” Melissa said on Monday.

Melissa was in the room at the time of the shooting and watched her husband get shot and then fall to the ground.



“He wasn’t that kind of a man, to go out like that,” she said. “It’s still a shock to me that I’m having to raise our baby without my husband.”

Their son, Christopher Jr., is only a few months old.



“His son’s not going to know him. He’s not going to know his daddy,” Melissa said.

Avery will be in court for a preliminary hearing on December 17th. Melissa said it will be one step closer to getting justice for Christopher.



“My husband was a great, he was a dang good man. He was a loving husband, dedicated husband, loving, faithful father,” she said. “I’ve just been praying, you know, you know Lord, let your justice be done.”

Back in September, Avery’s attorney, Gary James, told News 4 that Avery had every right to use deadly force because Poor ignored multiple commands to drop the bat and continued to approach Avery.

He released this statement:

“Today, the Oklahoma County District Attorneys Office released the body worn camera of Corporal Chance Avery surrounding the officer involved shooting on July 25, 2020 in the City of The Village.

The body worn camera video reflects that Mr. Poor made the decision to advance on Corporal Avery and Melissa Poor while armed with a metal baseball bat. Mr. Poor was given multiple commands to drop the baseball bat. He did not comply. Instead, he angrily confronted Corporal Avery and demanded that Corporal Avery drop his service weapon.

Mr. Poor then advanced towards Corporal Avery, while moving the baseball bat from his left hand to his right hand. He then begins moving the barrel of the bat upwards. When Mr. Poor was within 6 feet of Corporal Avery and Melissa Poor, Corporal Avery discharged his weapon in defense of his life and Melissa Poor’s life.”

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help Melissa, who’s struggling financially since Christopher’s death.