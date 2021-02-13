Wild and Wonderful: Sooners Take Down WVU in Double OT

Oklahoma squared off with West Virginia looking for two things. A sweep of the Mountaineers and sole possession of second place in the Big 12.

Oklahoma got off to a slow start looking to slow down Derek Culver. He scored eight of West Virginia’s first 12 points. Culver had a massive game pouring in 29 points and adding 14 rebounds.

But Brady Manek responded to Culver early, who he had to defend, buy drilling a three. With that he tied Tim Heskett with 215 made three pointers in a career. Manek would later pass him and move into fifth place on the list all by himself. Manek had 11 points and nine boards.

It was tight throughout and OU looked to take the lead into halftime, but Miles McBride hit a half court three at the buzzer to tie the game at 31. McBride had 19 points.

In the second half, Austin Reaves went crazy. He hit an array of shots, tough floaters, layups and fouls, and three pointers as well. It helped build OU’s lead to as many as nine in the second half. Reaves finsihed with 28 points to lead the sooners. He also had nine boards and seven assists.

But with just over five to play, Sean McNeil went on a personal nine-zero run. All of which were three pointers. It tied the game. He would hit a jumper as well a bit later to give WVU the lead. He had 21.

But with seconds left, Umoja Gibson hit a layup. He added 21 for OU on 50% shooting which led to the game going to OT tied at 72.

In the first OT, De’Vion Harmon drilled a huge three to give the Sooners a two point advantage. He finished with 13. But the Sooners had issues rebounding late. Jalen Bridges grabbed a board and followed that for the bucket to force a second OT tied at 79. OU was outrebounded on the offensive end 15-9.

In the third OT, Elijah Harkless off the tip scored a layup and foul to help OU to an early lead. He had 12 points and nine boards, but would later foul out. Culver then helped WVU on a 7-0 run to take the lead, but Austin Reaves hit floater to give OU a 91-90 advantage.

And with Brady Manek dealing with foul trouble, Kur Kuath notched a pair of blocks on Culver to seal a 91-90 win. The Sooners now move into second place in the Big 12 and sweep WVU this season. The Sooners host Texas Tuesday night inside the Lloyd Noble Center.