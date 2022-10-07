EASTER ISLAND, Chile (Storyful/KFOR) – The iconic 500-year-old moai statues on Easter Island have been irreparably damaged in a wildfire in the Rapa Nui National Park on Easter Island.

“The moai are totally charred,” the Municipal of Rapa Nui posted on Facebook.

Video at the top of this story shows the charred monolithic human figures, carved by Polynesian tribes between the years 1250 and 1500.

“A shortage of volunteers made it difficult to control the fire, which then spread to one of the major archaeological sites on the island, where about 30 of the statues are found,” according to Storyful.

A conservation team is currently assessing the damage.