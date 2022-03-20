COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Comanche County and Lawton Emergency Management department have issued immediate evacuation orders to parts of the county due to a large wildfire.

Residents and businesses that are being affected are in the areas of Lake Ellsworth to U.S. Highway 62 and Northeast King Road to two miles north of the Caddo County-Comanche County line.

Officials say this is a severe threat to people’s lives and property and action should be taken immediately.

This is a developing story.