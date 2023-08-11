(KRON/NEXSTAR) — Airbnb will be granting full refunds to guests with accommodations booked in Maui who request them, a representative for the short-term rental provider confirmed. The Airbnb extenuating circumstances policy is currently in effect for areas of Hawaii, including the entire island of Maui, the representative said.

This policy allows guests with eligible stays to cancel and get a full refund. Hosts in the impacted areas can also cancel without fees or other consequences.

The company’s extenuating circumstances policy is in effect for all of Maui and parts of the Big Island that are also being impacted by wildfires. Hosts and guests with eligible stays in the impacted areas can get information directly through their Airbnb account.

The company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide more information soon, a representative told KRON4.

The island of Maui is currently reeling from devastating wildfires that all-but wiped out the historic town of Lahaina and have killed at least 67 people. At least 1,000 others currently remain unaccounted for.

Which kinds of events are covered under Airbnb’s Extenuating Circumstances Policy?

According to Airbnb, the company’s Extenuating Circumstances Policy covers cancellations based on certain types of “events.” Under the policy, both guests and hosts are protected from adverse consequences of cancelling a stay. Airbnb says its ECP takes precedence over individual cancellation policies.

Events that are covered under Airbnb’s policy include wars/invasions, changes to passport or visa requirements, epidemics, declared emergencies and natural disasters.

While not all weather or natural events are considered abnormal enough to warrant the ECP, a few that are include tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and large-scale utility outages.