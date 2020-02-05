Will Rogers World Airport prepares for winter weather, but flight delays, cancellations expected

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Will Rogers World Airport personnel say the airport is prepared for heavy snowfall, but delays and cancellations are still likely.

“Airport maintenance crews at WRWA are prepared for the forecasted snow tonight and Wednesday and will be ready to treat runways, taxiways and roadways to maintain airport operations. It is not anticipated that the airport will close,” a City of Oklahoma City Department of Airports news release states.

Southwest Airlines has already cancelled the last five flights arriving Tuesday night. The airline’s first departure will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Delays are possible Wednesday morning. De-icing procedures prior to takeoff will be the most likely cause of delays, according to the news release.

American, Delta and Southwest airlines are all waiving fees to change reservations for travelers.

Travelers who do not want to risk being delayed are encouraged to look at alternate days to travel. They can make changes to their flight plan by calling the airline’s customer care number or visit the airline’s website to make changes, according to the news release.

Although airport maintenance crews will work to keep Terminal Drive clear, drivers are advised use extra caution navigating in inclement weather since the roadway is under construction.

“As always, the airport urges travelers and visitors to check on their flight status prior to coming to the airport. Most airlines offer flight updates via mobile app, text notifications or the airline’s website. These are very convenient ways to stay informed about a flight’s status,” the news release states.

Flight status can be checked at flyokc.com.