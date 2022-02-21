BROUWERSDAM, Netherlands (Storyful/KFOR) – No, this isn’t Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, though its known for its wind. This happened in the Netherlands on Saturday, February 19th.

A windsurfer is getting the workout of a lifetime in an area popular for water sports, when he struggles to hang on as hurricane-force winds from Storm Eunice whip him around.

Once back on land, surfer Jelle Stoop posted on Instagram, “Yesterday storm Eunice delivered some crazy conditions, windspeed up to 87 knots. Craziest conditions that I’ve been out on the water, never felt so alive.”

Eunice continues to batter parts of Europe after hitting the Netherlands and the UK.