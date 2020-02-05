Winter weather brings big business to hardware stores, snowball fights to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A number of businesses across the metro benefited from Wednesday's winter storm.

Ace Hardware carries supplies like ice melt, shovels and sleds that typically sell out within hours.

"Lots of sleds, we've sold. Our first sled we sold was at a little after 7:40 a.m. this morning, and they went just out from there, " said Cheryl Griffin, Ace Hardware employee.

Students at Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics spent their spare time between classes today having snowball fights and building snowmen.

"Even today, all the schools are closed and state agencies have reduced their services, but we are still operating. In fact, behind me are students that are about to take the American Math Competition," said Dr. Frank Wang, President of Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.

The junior and senior high school students who go to the school live on campus and so do some of their professors.

On Wednesday, pizza delivery businesses were also very busy as they served customers who did not want to get out in the cold.

"Snow days are what we call money days. We have to prepare if we know it's coming, you know a week in advance," said Mike Rogers, Franchise Owner with Marco's Pizza.