Winter weather falls across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather arrived in Oklahoma early Wednesday morning, bringing snow, power outages, closings, and hazardous road conditions.

The snow started falling in southwest Oklahoma late Tuesday night and continued to make its way across the state Wednesday morning.

Photo courtesy: Steve Thompson in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, some parts of Oklahoma had already seen more than four inches.

Electric utility companies are handling any power outages. Just before 6 a.m., OG&E had nearly 9,000 outages.

Many school districts, universities, and other centers are closed Wednesday due to the winter weather.

Officials say if you must be on the road, leave early and take it slow on the road.

