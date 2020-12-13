Winter Weather: Oklahoma roads remain slick

OKLAHOMA-As Moderate snowfall continues in parts of central and eastern Oklahoma drivers are reminded this will cause slick and hazardous driving conditions.



Snow and precipitation have lightened in western and northwestern parts of the state. Travelers are urged to pay close attention to weather forecasts if travel is necessary as conditions may become hazardous as temperatures drop.

At this time, Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting slushy, possibly slick conditions, on highways across much of the state, including on the interstates. Salt, sand and plowing operations continue to clear roadways before freezing begins in the evening hours.



Rainy conditions persist in southeast Oklahoma and temperatures remain low. This may lead to slick conditions developing quickly.

Those who must travel this evening should slow down, plan extra time to reach their destination and be alert to continued road clearing operations. Drivers should stay at least 200 feet behind these trucks for safety.

Drivers are urged to remember that even cleared roads can be slick due to black ice conditions. Slick conditions will remain possible as the initial snow melts and temperatures begin to drop, especially going into the evening. Bridges and overpasses are likely to ice first. Crews will stay out monitoring these areas, ready to treat if needed.

View www.okroads.org for a map of current closures and snowplow cameras to check conditions before traveling.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.