‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after finishing obstacle course

(KXAN/CNN) — Earlier this week, a contestant on TBS’ game show “Wipeout” died hours after completing an obstacle course, according to CNN.
Sources close to production tell CNN the man received on-site emergency medical attention, but later died. The sources say “Wipeout” contestants must complete physical examinations before entering the competition — and were tested for COVID-19 this year.
In a statement, the show’s production company, Endemol Shine North America said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
“Wipeout” halted production the rest of the week but will resume after Thanksgiving.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man leaves $3,000 tip for a single beer as Cleveland restaurant closes for virus
- Oklahoma City Fire Department hits level red in staffing; nearly 100 firefighters out because of COVID-19
- Small group rallies at Capitol steps wanting children back in classrooms
- It’s the season of giving … just make sure you don’t get duped
- Hooked: Two college freshmen ditch school, go on nationwide fishing trip