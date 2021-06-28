Wisconsin announces gender-neutral birth certificate options for parents

News

by: Natasha Geiger,

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced gender-neutral language options for identifying the parents of newborns on birth certificates, starting July 1.

Birth forms used to generate birth certificates will also be updated to include an option of “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth,” in addition to “mother-father.”

The changes are consistent with other public forms within Vital Records that use spouse-spouse and other gender-neutral languages, according to Evers.

“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” said Evers.

After July 1, individuals who would like to request that the label on their or their child’s existing birth certificate be switched can contact the Vital Records Office.

