Wolf, Okla., man missing since January

WOLF, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since January 23.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jackie F. Davis, aka "Jack2Knives" or "Walking Eagle," hasn't been seen or heard from since late January.

Jackie Davis, 59-year-old Native American man missing out of Wolf, Okla.

He was last seen at his residence in Wolf, Okla., according to a Seminole Nation Lighthorse news release.

Davis is described as a Native American male, 5'7" tall with a medium build and as having short black hair and black eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm and wears glasses.

If you have seen Davis or have any information about his whereabouts, please call one of the following Seminole Nation Lighthorse phone numbers:

Dispatch: (405) 382-9340

Lighthorse office Monday-Friday: (405) 382-4302

Lt. Hale: (405) 584-2581