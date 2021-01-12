Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say

News

by: WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.

Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter