Woman arrested for allegedly beating, setting stranger on fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman is in jail after she allegedly beat and set fire to a stranger in an apartment complex near SW 34th and Macarthur.

On Tuesday, police say the victim was sitting on a bench when the suspect, Falon Wilkins, allegedly hit her in the head with a board of wood several times. Then while the victim was on the ground, she allegedly lit her shorts on fire.

When police arrived, they said they could still see the short smoldering, and that the fire created a softball-sized burn on her thigh.

Wilkins was sitting on the bench when officers got there, allegedly still holding the lighter.

Complaints against her include assault with a dangerous weapon and arson.

The victim’s daughter, London, said neither she nor her mother know Wilkins, and she doesn’t know why the attack happened.

“I was frantic, I was what the hell is going on, like, I don’t know, I thought they were lying,” London said of the people who came to her door. “It shocked me by surprise so, it was crazy.”

She said she has tried to find out from others what happened, but is more concerned about her mother’s health.

“I’m not here to even worry about that,” London said. “What’s most important is my mom, her safety, she was able to still be breathing, and all that stuff. That other, that other stuff is not in my hands right now.”